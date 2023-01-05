Drinks with a Twist

The Wine Bar’s mocktails inspire order envy
Photographed by Duka Esguerra
.Cutting your alcohol consumption doesn’t have to limit you to cranberry and seltzer anymore. Whether you’re staying safe to drive, observing Dry January, pregnant or nursing, or simply abstaining for health, you’ll find interesting flavor combinations in the winter mocktails at The Wine Bar at Vintner Valley.
Golden Glow Water
Turmeric and ginger invited honey and cayenne to the party.
Lavender Basil Spritzer
French floral sweetness and essence of Italian basil in perfect balance.
Rosemary Blueberry Smash
Sweet, herbal, and fruity in equal measure.
Cucumber Ginger Mocktail
Cool, bright, and refreshing with a snap of ginger.
