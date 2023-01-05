Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

Drinks with a Twist

The Wine Bar’s mocktails inspire order envy

Photographed by Duka Esguerra

.Cutting your alcohol consumption doesn’t have to limit you to cranberry and seltzer anymore. Whether you’re staying safe to drive, observing Dry January, pregnant or nursing, or simply abstaining for health, you’ll find interesting flavor combinations in the winter mocktails at The Wine Bar at Vintner Valley.

Golden Glow Water

Turmeric and ginger invited honey and cayenne to the party.

Lavender Basil Spritzer

French floral sweetness and essence of Italian basil in perfect balance.

Rosemary Blueberry Smash

Sweet, herbal, and fruity in equal measure.

Cucumber Ginger Mocktail

Cool, bright, and refreshing with a snap of ginger.

