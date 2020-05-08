Dreaming of Vacation

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

It’s good to have something to look forward to. Consider planning and booking a future family road trip within West Virginia. These folks would love to have you:

1. Head to higher elevations for a stay at the Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center near Davis, Capon Springs and Farms in Capon Springs, or Snowshoe Mountain Resort for loads of warm-weather fun.

image courtesy of Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center

2. Track south for a whitewater escape at Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill or Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing. Or how about a sophisticated stay at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs?

image courtesy of Ace Adventure Resort

3. Check out Eastern Panhandle gems like The Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown or Cacapon Resort State Park in Berkeley Springs.

image courtesy of The Bavarian Inn

4. Plan a stay at Oglebay in the Northern Panhandle. Definitely include a visit to the zoo and the aerial challenge course.

image courtesy of Oglebay

5. Arrange an ATV adventure down south in the Hatfield-McCoy region. Explore its famous trail system from a base camp at Twin Falls Resort State Park near the town of Mullens.

image courtesy of Twin Falls Resort State Park

posted on May 8, 2020