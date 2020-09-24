Down the Hatch

West Virginia Fruit and Berry unveils blackberry bourbon and more.

Nothing says “Happy 25th anniversary” like a highball of blackberry bourbon—and that’s exactly what Becky and Bob Titchenal are sipping these days to commemorate their 25th year in business. The pair has introduced the world to some of the tastiest jams, preserves, butters, and wines all made from a berry that the Titchenals are lobbying to make the state’s official berry. The products are sold in stores by their Bridgeport-based business West Virginia Fruit and Berry, and the bourbon is their latest experiment.

It’s available through the fine establishments that you can search here. But if you’re interested in acquiring a bottle, time is of the essence. Only 3,200 bottles of the 4-year aged, flavored bourbon were produced from the first batch.

There’s more to come from West Virginia Fruit and Berry on the bourbon scene. A 100 percent rye aged in wine barrels—a unique process, the Titchenals say—will likely be bottled the first week of November and hit shelves soon after. “A bottle of our blackberry bourbon or 100 percent rye make great gifts,” Becky Titchenal hints, and holiday shopping will arrive before you know it. Early next year, they’ll also unveil a heritage bourbon that celebrates the long history of Appalachian distillery traditions in the state.

“Paying bills drove us to drink,” Bob Titchenal says with a chuckle. “West Virginians love their blackberries and their bourbon. There are a lot of good bourbon drinkers in the state, so we thought it made sense to give them both things in one. It’s a natural progression for our company and our mission of providing West Virginia with top-quality products that they can be proud of.”