Double Fun Downtown This Friday

First Friday and Arts Walk come together on October 4 for the biggest arts celebration of the season.

Courtesy of Morgantown Zombie Walk

If you’ve enjoyed First Fridays for the Arts or Arts Walks this summer—or especially if you’ve missed them—this Friday, October 4, is the one for you. The two events combine for one double-fun time downtown.

You can look forward to nine sites to visit, from an Art Lab location near the top of High Street presenting a large-scale community weaving project with the Art Museum of WVU all the way down the hill to Andrew White Guitars on Foundry Street, showcasing the works of artist Tim Brown and live music. Along the way, you’ll see live jewelry-making at Silver Pennies Jewelry Design Co., artists Staton Davis and Maryam Safajoo at the Monongalia Arts Center, and lots more.

That’s a great Friday evening all on its own. But you’ll also find a live sculpture demonstration by West Virginia artist Jamie Lester—loved in Morgantown for his Don Knotts, Zackquill Morgan, Jerry West sculptures—and entertainment from Adrian and the Soul Miners, WVU African Music and Dance, and Andrew Tuck. Emily Kennel Media for the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown

To get into the Halloween spirit, you can catch the ghost stories at the Morgantown History Museum. And more: Artist Liz Pavlovic will appear as West Virginia’s favorite cryptid, the legendary Mothman, and it’s also the annual Morgantown Zombie Walk, kicking off at 6:30 from Morgantown Art Party on Walnut Street.

The fun runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

