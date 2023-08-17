Feeling down about academic transformation? Head to the free Save Our U! rally concert at 123 Pleasant Street next Wednesday, August 23.

Courtesy of 123 Pleasant Street

If you’re not down about the cuts WVU proposed to faculty and staff positions and majors last week, it hasn’t sunk in yet.

The August 11 proposal to cut 32 majors and 169 faculty positions along with many more staff jobs has our community reeling. Whether you work at WVU or not, and whether your university job is safe or not, the proposed cuts would affect all of Morgantown, with ripple effects across the region and state: homeowners and renters, restaurants and shops, major employers and small nonprofits.

Don’t stew in silence—make some noise. Head on over to 123 Pleasant Street next Wednesday evening, August 23, for the free Save Our U! rally, where you can show support for our friends and neighbors and learn what’s happening from people who are living it day to day.

You can also hear some great Morgantown performers:

Natural Rat

Jamie Lester

Haley Slagle

Tommy Thompson III

Chris Haddox

Walt Harms

Kaylee Boyce, and

Trevor Cooke

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6, and admission is 18+ and free.

