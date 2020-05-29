Don’t Miss This Stuff

photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

Five ways you can help a West Virginia small business today.

West Virginians are a talented, resilient people who make amazing things. If you’re needing to pick up a gift, spoil yourself, or just support local businesses, you don’t have to go far. Consider something from these fine Mountain State makers.

1. Good-for-you stuff comes out of Stahl Farm in Mannington. Pick up the newest addition to the store—The Snakebite Wet Shave Kit—just in time for Father’s Day. Buy here.

image courtesy of Stahl Farm

2. If you’re a sucker for beautiful, handmade jewelry, check out the unique lineup at Flowersaur Creations in Red House.

image courtesy of Flowersaur Creations

3. Hackworth’s Wood and Steel in Pax creates incredible things out of two bold mediums. Check out the custom signs, ornaments, personalized coat racks, yard spinners, and so much more here.

image courtesy of Hackworth’s Wood and Steel

4. Show your West Virginia pride with new apparel made by Magical Preasts Design Co. in Charleston. Shop the collection here.

image courtesy of Magical Preasts Design Co.

5. If you’re a quilt lover, do yourself a favor and admire the goods made by Serenstitches out of Branchland. Buy Serena Toppins’ handmade pieces here.

image courtesy of Serenstitches

posted on May 29, 2020

Dip Into Delicious featured image courtesy of Juan Manuel Giraldo Grisales on Unsplash Five ways … Makers Gotta Make—Shoppers Gotta Shop Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today. …