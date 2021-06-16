Don’t Forget Dad’s Day

Father’s Day is this weekend. Don’t show up empty-handed.

Dad does a lot, and he deserves the best when it comes to the annual celebration of fathers everywhere. We’ve done the hard part and scouted some of the coolest last-minute gift ideas that your dad will love. If you’re a “Last Minute Lucy,” you’ve got roughly 72 hours and counting to grab something great.

If your dad likes to mix things up, buy him a bottle of Sweet Cin rum from the state’s newest distillery, BootLeg in Martinsburg, and now available at Ashebrooke Liquor Outlet.

If your dad is a well-dressed dude, visit Daniel’s of Morgantown for some new duds or a gift certificate so he can pick out a few of his favorite things.











If your dad likes unique things, check out all the cool things he’s sure to love on the shelves of Hoot and Howl. We really love the Brookstone shaving soaps made in Ona, West Virginia, with all natural ingredients the old-fashioned way.

If your dad loves to store stuff, make it even easier to take all the stuff with him wherever he goes with a Thule cargo carrier. Visit Pathfinder of West Virginia on High Street for a wide selection.

If your dad loves the outdoors, have a look at this Father’s Day gift guide put together by the fine folks at McFly Outdoors. Check out their special deal on Traeger grills just in time for the holiday, too.

