Donate to Those in Need

Exercise your altruistic side this giving season.

The 2020 holiday season is upon us, and with that comes colder weather. For many people in Monongalia and Preston counties, cold-weather gear can be difficult to purchase. That’s where the Warm Hands Warm Hearts Community Outerwear Drive helps out.

Hosted by the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, the Warm Hands Warm Hearts Community Outerwear Drive is taking donations for winter outerwear items to be distributed to folks in need through January 15, 2021. Last year, the UWMPC collected nearly 2,700 items and distributed them throughout the two counties. This year they are hoping to collect more than 3,000 items—and they need your help to reach that goal.

Donations of new and gently worn children’s and adults’ winter hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, boots, and coats will be collected. Here’s how you can help:

Look through your closet for gently worn winter-wear items that can be donated, or purchase items that you would like to donate. Head to the collection site to drop off your items. The collection sites include:

The Dominion Post Fairmont Federal Credit Union Gabe’s Huntington Bank (Cheat Lake, Suncrest, and High Street locations only) J.D. Byrider WVU College of Law



3. Put your items in the donation bin at the collection site.

“Many people cannot afford cold-weather gear, especially this year because many are struggling financially,” says UWMPC Family Resource Network Manager Amy Schwinabart. “We are so thankful for the willingness of businesses and the community to step up and help others in times of need.” The winter items will be distributed to community organizations around Monongalia and Preston counties, such as Christian Help and the Bartlett House.

For more information on the Warm Hands Warm Hearts Community Outerwear Drive, visit the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties website or Facebook page or contact Amy Schwinabart at 304.296.7525 or frn@unitedwaympc.org.