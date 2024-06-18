Don Knotts’ Old Haunts Are All Over Morgantown

Many of the places he lived, worked, and studied are still around today. How many do you know?

Painting by Payton Brown Art

Don Knotts lived in Westover, then Morgantown, from the time he was born in 1924 until he left to make it big in New York in 1948, with the exception of a few years as an entertainer in the U.S. Army. Take our quiz to see how well you know where he hung out.

See our feature story and Don Knotts walking and driving tour in the Summer 2024 issue of Morgantown magazine, on newsstands now.



And plan to attend some of the talks and films of the Don Knotts Festival, July 20–24 at the Metropolitan Theatre.

