Do Everything You Can

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. West Virginia distillers are helping the cause, making hand sanitizer out of ingredients they already have in storage. Purchase a bottle today from Appalachian Distillery, Black Draft Distillery, or Smooth Ambler Spirits.

image courtesy of

Black Draft Distillery

2. Food pantries need our help more than ever right now. Non-perishables help, but food banks know what they need, and they can often buy it at far lower prices than retail. Consider making a donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank, which distributes more than 16 million pounds of food throughout the state each year.

image courtesy of Mountaineer Food Bank

3. We might be biased, but we think West Virginia produces great magazines. Subscribe to the longest running one today—Wonderful West Virginia—published monthly by the state Division of Natural Resources, for just $18 a year.

image courtesy of

Wonderful West Virginia

4. It’s been a hard blow for seniors—high school and college. Graduation is coming up and, although commencements may be postponed or even held virtually, you can still celebrate with your graduate. Order a gift from a local gift shop or jewelry store in your area, or something really special from a West Virginia maker recommended by our friends at Lafayette Flats in Fayetteville. Show them how proud you are of their accomplishments.

5. You’ve probably had some time recently to clean out and organize. Consider giving what you no longer need to the Foster Closets run by Mission West Virginia. These closets provide gently used clothing and basic supplies for children in the state’s foster care system and their foster families.

image courtesy of

Mission West Virginia

posted on March 31, 2020