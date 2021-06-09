Distinguished Origins

This home has roots in the town’s founding family.





Images courtesy of @historicmorgantown

This elegant Victorian on Sherman Ave. was built c. 1906 for Max Mathers.

A direct descendant of Morgantown’s founder, Zackquill Morgan, Mathers built two homes in South Park throughout his life.

Owner and operator of his family’s successful printing house, Mathers was a proud community member and local historian. Active in civic affairs, Mathers helped Morgantown grow into a thriving city at the turn of the century.



For photographs of more historic Morgantown homes and the stories behind them, visit @historicmorgantown on Instagram.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN