Discover, Connect, and Create at StoryFest

A Morgantown Public Library System celebration of storytelling takes place downtown this Saturday, April 13.

StoryFest logo designer Jessika Lucero was inspired by the way that stories transport readers to a world beyond.

Written by Emily Sparrow, outreach and programs coordinator for the Morgantown Public Library System

Looking for your next favorite book? Love to browse local art? Prefer to do some crafting yourself? All ages can find fun at StoryFest, the Morgantown Public Library System festival celebrating storytelling in all its forms, this Saturday, April 13, downtown.

The magic of storytelling will come to life at StoryFest. Kids can join Miss West Virginia, Karrington Childress, for a royal tea party and story time or dance and draw with Morgantown’s Umbrella Arts. They can gather for a read-aloud with a local firefighter and watch the Outer Rim Praxeum lightsaber school show off their dueling skills. They’ll also be able to express their creativity through LEGO building, games, and free crafting stations.

Those of us who are still young at heart can enjoy tarot card readings, temporary tattoos, and crafting areas—including a D&D minis painting station. And in true festival fashion, Mag and Pop’s food truck will also have carnival-style foods available for purchase.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a StoryFest without local authors and artists who will display their works and offer them for sale, including Pascha Adamo, Ashley Belote, Kimberly Fowler, Linda Gribko, Patricia Harman, Angela Awesome Pants, Liz Pavlovic, Danner Seyffer-Sprague, and Michael Strayer. Local creators are not only the heart and soul of the event, says StoryFest Coordinator Abby Cyphert, but also her favorite part of the planning process. “The most exciting thing about planning the first-ever StoryFest has been all of the amazing West Virginians I’ve met. We are a state full of storytellers, and StoryFest has everyone from artists to Jedis—and what they all have in common is their desire to tell stories and their love for our state.”

At the festival, be sure to stop by the Reading Dragons & Friends and Summer Reading Program booths for more ways to discover joy in reading and connect with your community.

StoryFest, a Main Street Morgantown Affiliate event, is free for all to attend and takes place on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morgantown Public Library on Spruce Street and the nearby Morgantown Market Place pavilion.

