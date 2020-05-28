Dip Into Delicious

featured image courtesy of Juan Manuel Giraldo Grisales on Unsplash

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

Folks are sticking closer to home these days and the weather has finally warmed, paving the way for backyard relaxing. Outdoor chillaxin’ calls for food—specifically dips and chips—and here are some made by West Virginians that you should add to your pantry.

1. There are a dozen dip mixes to choose from at Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats based in Ravenswood. Check them out and buy a few here.

image courtesy of Sassy Gals Gourmet

2. Peruse the stock at Appalachian Mountain Specialty Foods for a slew of sauces, dips, salsas, and more. The food company is now home to Blue Smoke Salsa and Yoder’s Country Kettle—two well-known West Virginia brands.

image courtesy of Appalachian Mountain Specialty Foods

3. Ordinary Evelyn’s has a great lineup of dip products made in Clay County. Most of the mix packets can be added to ingredients you probably already have at home. Pick some up here.

image courtesy of Ordinary Evelyn’s

4. Did someone say “salsa”? Check out the spicy products at Rivas Salsas de Mexico made in Charles Town.

image courtesy of Rivas Salsas de Mexico

5. The folks at Sunny Hollow Farms in Auburn make delicious things. We’re guessing the piña colada topping would pair really well with a killer summer fruit tray.

image courtesy of Sunny Hollow Farms

