May 28, 2020by Holly Leleux-ThubronNo Comments#FiveWaysADay, 5 Ways, Eat + Drink, Five Things Morgantown, Five Ways, Shopping, Web Exclusives

Dip Into Delicious

featured image courtesy of Juan Manuel Giraldo Grisales on Unsplash

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

Folks are sticking closer to home these days and the weather has finally warmed, paving the way for backyard relaxing. Outdoor chillaxin’ calls for food—specifically dips and chips—and here are some made by West Virginians that you should add to your pantry.

1. There are a dozen dip mixes to choose from at Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats based in Ravenswood. Check them out and buy a few here

image courtesy of Sassy Gals Gourmet

2. Peruse the stock at Appalachian Mountain Specialty Foods for a slew of sauces, dips, salsas, and more. The food company is now home to Blue Smoke Salsa and Yoder’s Country Kettle—two well-known West Virginia brands.  

image courtesy of Appalachian Mountain Specialty Foods

3. Ordinary Evelyn’s has a great lineup of dip products made in Clay County. Most of the mix packets can be added to ingredients you probably already have at home. Pick some up here

image courtesy of Ordinary Evelyn’s

4. Did someone say “salsa”? Check out the spicy products at Rivas Salsas de Mexico made in Charles Town.  

image courtesy of Rivas Salsas de Mexico

5. The folks at Sunny Hollow Farms in Auburn make delicious things. We’re guessing the piña colada topping would pair really well with a killer summer fruit tray. 

image courtesy of Sunny Hollow Farms

posted on May 28, 2020

Makers Gotta Make—Shoppers Gotta Shop
Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today. …
Live With Things You Love
Five ways to help some of West Virginia's smallest businesses today. West …
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Share:
Holly Leleux-Thubron
Written by Holly Leleux-Thubron
Holly is the managing editor for all magazines created by New South Media. She has more than 15 years of professional writing experience and when she isn’t working on the next issue, she’s finding adventure with her husband, Stephen, and teenage daughters: Isabel and Eve.