Dinner is Cooler in the Hills

Modern Homestead’s Cozy Dinners are a great way to end a summer day.

Courtesy of Modern Homestead

If you haven’t been to one of the Cozy Dinners at Modern Homestead in Reedsville, you’re missing out on a delicious experience. They take place most Saturdays, and a gracious, three-course dinner at Preston County’s higher elevation is a great way to cool down and relax at the end of a hot summer day.

On Saturday, July 19, you can enjoy a meal of salad, lamb chops with port wine sauce and Lyonnaise potatoes, and panna cotta with summer berries.

Or reserve your seats for July 26 and look forward to salad followed by a turkey lasagna with goat cheese and ricotta, ground turkey, and a rich tomato sauce. Dessert is a refreshing English Eton mess.

Dinners are served from 6 to 8 p.m. in an intimate, home-like setting, and a private dining room is available for groups of five to eight diners.

To make an afternoon or a day of it, plan to visit some of the nearby attractions: the historic New Deal community of Arthurdale, Luigi’s Sports Center for bowling and pool tables, or the exotic animals at Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo. The garden center at Modern Homestead is also open until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.











Reedsville is just a half-hour’s drive from Morgantown. You can get there directly via the Kingwood Pike, but take the scenic route along West Virginia Route 7 through the Deckers Creek gorge—you’ll be glad you did.

