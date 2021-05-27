Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

Designed by the Best

History

This Morgantown home’s good design and construction probably helped when it had to be moved.
Images courtesy of @historicmorgantown

This brick home on Park Street was designed by distinguished Morgantown architect Elmer F. Jacobs and built for speculation by Charles G. Lutes c. 1905.






Lutes was a prominent building contractor who built some of the finest homes in Morgantown.

The home was originally located one lot to the right, in the middle of present-day Cobun Avenue, at a time when South Park and Greenmont were separate. When the neighborhoods were connected, the home was moved to allow through traffic.
For photographs of more historic Morgantown homes and the stories behind them, visit @historicmorgantown on Instagram.

