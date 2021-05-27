Designed by the Best

This Morgantown home’s good design and construction probably helped when it had to be moved.



Images courtesy of @historicmorgantown

This brick home on Park Street was designed by distinguished Morgantown architect Elmer F. Jacobs and built for speculation by Charles G. Lutes c. 1905.

Lutes was a prominent building contractor who built some of the finest homes in Morgantown.

The home was originally located one lot to the right, in the middle of present-day Cobun Avenue, at a time when South Park and Greenmont were separate. When the neighborhoods were connected, the home was moved to allow through traffic.

