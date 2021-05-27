Dad’s Day Is Almost Here

Five Dad-pleasing gifts from right here in West Virginia.

Father’s Day is creeping up, and it’s time to start thinking about what to get that oh-so-hard-to-buy-for man in your life. We’ve got your back. Here are a few things we think he might love.

1. West Virginia is good at so many things—beer and bourbon being two of them. Buy your dad a stash of either. Here’s a solid list of brewers in the state, and here’s a list of distilleries.

image courtesy of Appalachian Distillery

2. If your dad loves to cook, consider a gift from a Mountain State culinary influencer. Check out the gifts from J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works or one of the drool-worthy bundles from Lost River Trading Post.

image courtesy of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

3. Most dads love meat. If your dad loves meat, consider a gift card to one of the state’s incredible butcher shops—like Johnnies Fresh Meat Market in Charleston, Farmer’s Daughter Market & Butcher in Capon Bridge, or Miklas Meat Market in Wheeling.

4. If your dad prides himself on well-coiffed facial hair or doesn’t have any hair at all, consider a beard kit or bald head kit from West Virginia’s own Mountaineer Brand.

image courtesy of Mountaineer Brand

5. For golf-loving dads, consider a day on the links at one of the state’s award-winning courses, like The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier or the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.