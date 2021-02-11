Cupid’s a-Comin’

Still need ideas for Valentine’s Day this weekend? Read on.

It’s getting real now. Only three days left to figure out how you’re going to spoil your sweetie for Valentine’s Day this weekend. We’ve given you a lot of options in previous weeks—check those out here and here. We love love so affectionately that we thought we’d keep the flame going with a few more ideas sure to delight even the hardest-to-please darling in your date book.

Take-out for two

Choose a romantic night in by picking up take-out from any of a number of local restaurants that are offering dinner for two at your place. A couple of offerings that look especially promising are the Saint Valentine’s 4-course dinner for two from Hill and Hollow and the special holiday menu from Slight Indulgence. You had us at the chocolate fudge layer cake with raspberry buttercream. Well played, Slight Indulgence.

Roses that will keep on giving

Modern Homestead in Reedsville is offering a sweetheart of a Valentine. Order a David Austin rose bush for your beloved, and the staff will send a color postcard of your honey’s favorite future rose bush—actual bush delivered in early May—that you can hand over on V-day. That’s way better than any bouquet. Sign up here.

Epic date night ideas

After an evening full of love and romance with your steady, head over to Mountaineer Boxing Academy on February 15 for a couples-only kickboxing class. Or, try your hand at throwing axes at Valentine’s-themed targets at Appalachian Axe Co. Get more information here.

Last-minute shopping

If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for your lover this year, pop into one of the great local gift shops that have excellent options on their shelves. Try Appalachian Gallery, Hoot and Howl, or River Fair Trade.