Cupid-Approved V-Day Ideas

Looking to make this Valentine’s Week special? We’ve got you covered.

Photo by Matt Nelson on Unsplash

Whether you’ve got a special someone, some good friends, or just yourself, you can make this Valentine’s Day memorable. It falls on a Wednesday—meaning we get to indulge our sweeties this weekend, next weekend, or all week long. Check out our picks for celebrating this year in style.

Saturday, February 10, 7–9 p.m.

Don your dandiest dosey-doe at Arthurdale Heritage’s Valentine’s square dance. Take the romantic drive to Arthurdale and enjoy live music by Half Past Four, calling by Taylor Runner, and light refreshments in this historic space. No cover charge is required, though donations are welcome.

Wednesday, February 14, 5–9 p.m.

Get your craft on at The WOW! Factory’s open studio night. Create your masterpiece with choices of pottery painting, glass fusing, clay hand-building, and mosaics—all with complimentary sweets from Sugar Bar. You’re to find something fun, and you pay only for what you make.

Wednesday, February 14, 6 p.m.

Grab your beloved and make your way to The Co-Op Art Venue next to 123 Pleasant Street for some festive fun. Check out local vendors along with craft tables where you can DIY your own Valentine’s Day memories.

Wednesday, February 14, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Heat up this year’s hottest date night even more by learning the American Tango. Head to the Monongalia Arts Center for instruction with your sweetheart for only $15 per couple. You’re sure to leave with new moves and a closer connection, no matter how long you and your partner have been together.

Saturday, February 17, noon–9 p.m. in two sessions

Cap off what we can just go ahead and call Valentine’s Week with specialty foods, sweets, and—of course—West Virginia wine and moonshine at this year’s event at Mylan Park. Take part in the fun with giveaways, commemorative glasses, artisan vendors, live music, and more with general admission and VIP options.

If you’re looking for still more romance, you can get your fill with special Valentine’s Day menus throughout the week.

The Cupcakery is providing pick-up or delivery with starter, entree, cupcakes, and more from February 9 to 17. Complete your meal with ribbon, rose, and wine options.

Alpine Lake Resort outside Terra Alta is hosting dinner and a dance February 10. Enjoy the buffet from 6 to 8 p.m., or just go for live music from West Virginia Southern rock band Storm Creek Rising from 8 to 11 p.m

Modern Homestead is hosting Valentine’s Day Cozy Dinners Saturday, February 10 and 17. Grab your suitor for the drive to Reedsville—we recommend the scenic way up W.V. Route 7 along the Deckers Creek gorge—and enjoy a five-course meal in this serene setting. Better yet, book an overnight stay and enjoy breakfast the next morning.

