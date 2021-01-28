Creative Ways to Show Your Love

Check out these ideas for spending Valentine’s Day in Morgantown with your special someone.

Don’t settle for the same old card/flowers/candy combination this Valentine’s Day. Plan the most love-filled lovers’ day in the history of your coupledom. We’ve even done the legwork for you.

Make an early reservation

These local favorites are busy planning special Valentine’s Day menus. It pays to get on the reservation list early. Try Oliverio’s Ristorante on the Wharf, Sargasso, Terra Cafe, or Tin 202 for a romantic meal. If you’re still not comfortable dining in, Terra Cafe is also offering a scrumptious four-course Valentine’s dinner for two, to go. Order by calling 304.554.2233.

Aim higher than a box of candy

Why settle for a mass-produced box of chocolates when you can wow your honey with something way better? Check out the Valentine’s Day boxes at Baker Cheese Company or the cute-as-Cupid cupcakes from The Cupcakerie. HomeGrown Pizza and Walzzy’s Hotdogs are even getting into the mix this year and selling decadent boxes of holiday-themed goodies.

Get creative

There’s plenty to do on Valentine’s Day besides eating. Check out the couples Paint N Sip at The WOW! Factory, with space available on February 12, 13, and 14. But hurry—it’s filling up fast. Or head to Country Roads Nutrition in Westover for an in-advance celebratory Paint and Shake event on Feb. 7.

Choose a curated gift

We’ve got the perfect thing that we know she’ll love. Check these out.

Plan a staycation

You don’t have to go far to plan a romantic night away with your Valentine. Book a room for the night at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place or The Cranberry Hotel in Cheat Lake, or head out for rustic weekend getaway right in your own backyard with a stay at Mountain Creek Cabins in Bruceton Mills.