Crafting Community at Stone Tower Brews

Stone Tower Brews brings specialty coffee, craft beer, and culinary creations to Morgantown.

photographed by wendy holdren

Inside the cozy corners of Stone Tower Brews, students are studying for exams, friends are sharing laughs, and book clubs are dissecting their latest reads. As store manager Andrea Blankenship puts it, Stone Tower isn’t the type of cafe where you grab your drink and leave. It’s a space to be shared and enjoyed.

Opened in May 2023, Stone Tower Brews’ Morgantown shop joined the existing trio of stores in Fairmont, Buckhannon, and Bridgeport. Part of their success lies in their dedication to the quality of their coffee, which is imported straight from farms. “We have a couple of Honduran coffees named after the farmers where the coffee beans came from,” Blankenship shares. “We get the green beans in giant coffee bags and roast beans for all four shops in Fairmont, down the street from The Joe”—that’s Stone Tower’s original location.

When they receive the samples of green beans, each batch is fine-tuned to determine whether a lighter or a darker roast brings out the best flavor profile. All of the lattes are made from a special house espresso blend named “Objet a,” which has tasting notes of marzipan, chocolate, and heavy cream. Each new barista is given a tour of the roastery, where they learn the full lifespan of the coffee bean “from plant to cup,” as Blankenship says. Baristas not only learn how to properly steam milk and create Instagram-worthy latte art, but they also have an appreciation for all the work leading up to the perfect espresso pull.

The store managers brainstorm seasonal launches to complement their core drink menu, which includes customer favorites like the Brown Sugar Oatmeal Latte and the S’mores Latte. In addition to its extensive coffee offerings, Stone Tower also offers a curated selection of craft beers and chef-created food options. The made-from-scratch menu includes build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, salads, tacos, sandwiches, quesadillas, and more. The chefs offer weekly specials, including sweet waffle creations—like strawberry shortcake—on weekends.

The vision for this location came to life at The Glass Factory, a retail and office space along University Avenue in Star City that was designed and named in recognition of the area’s history in glass manufacturing. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the front half of Stone Tower with natural sunlight, offering a bright workspace at a table or by the bar. The softly lit back area is dotted with plush armchairs, comfy couches, and oversized booths. The entire space features the signature “Stone Tower Blue” color along with a mixture of light and dark wood fixtures.

Blankenship, who has been on board as manager since the store opened, continues to breathe more life into the space. Outdoor patio seating and indoor tables facing the windows are recent additions. The team regularly hosts fun themes, such as Stardew Valley Week, offering on-theme food and drink specials and activities like trivia nights. They regularly feature the work of local artists, offering a space to display and sell their work. Stone Tower also partners with artists on special projects, like a coffee collaboration with Hippie’s Daughter of St. Albans, West Virginia, called “Lord Willin’ & The Creek Don’t Rise,” which benefitted hurricane and flood victims.

“We love good coffee, good beer, and good food,” Blankenship says, noting the Lavender Foam Matcha and the pork quesadilla as personal favorites from the menu. “I’ve managed the store for two years now, and honestly, we wouldn’t be where we are without our people. With good people, good coffee, and good food, you can’t go wrong.”

