Cozy Stays and Getaways

Pack a bag and head out of town.

It doesn’t get much cozier than the cabins at Blue Moon Rising near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland. Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Written by Donna Herto

A wintry Morgantown weekend is the perfect time for a close-to-home getaway. Each of these destinations is an hour or less from Morgantown, and each provides a unique immersion in your surroundings with lodging options from luxury to whimsical, from creative to classy.

Ohiopyle Hobbit House

Courtesy of Bob Basile

If you’re a fan of the Lord of the Rings movies, the Ohiopyle Hobbit House delivers medieval doors, whiskey barrel cabinets, and lots of hidden surprises for you to uncover during your stay. Located 45 minutes from Morgantown, this getaway in the forest is the perfect place for up to 10 to enjoy.

Courtesy of Bob Basile

This trilogy of bedrooms, seven beds, and two bathrooms surrounded by a streamside hot tub, a most unique firepit, and close proximity to expansive adventure and fun is a charming home base for your group’s Ohiopyle adventures. Nearly everything in the house has been custom-made, and the unique charm, with nooks and crannies galore, will delight children, adults, and hobbits alike.

Rates start at $381 per night for up to 10 people. ohiopylehobbithouse.com, @ohiopyle-hobbit-house on FB

Home on Laurel Run

Jennifer Howell, @jenniferhowell.photography

Just a short drive outside Morgantown, near Coopers Rock, there’s a new Home on Laurel Run on four acres—a stay that intersects a woodsy getaway with modern finishes and charm. This pet-friendly retreat welcomes up to eight people with three bedrooms, six beds, and three bathrooms.

Boasting tall glass windows, an expansive kitchen, and a stone fireplace inside, with creekside views, a great fishing spot, a firepit, and plenty of covered spaces outdoors, this

is a respite location dedicated to privacy. It’s perfect for your upcoming reunion, family getaway, or outing designed to convene

with nature.

For more information, search Airbnb for New Home on Laurel Run in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. Rates start at $500 per night for up to eight guests and two dogs. bit.ly/laurel-run

Stone Wine House

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

A 30-minute drive from Morgantown, the Stone Wine House is a one-bedroom, one-bath cottage on the grounds of the 193-acre Stonewall Farm in Reedsville, just outside the historic community of Arthurdale, West Virginia—and just a moment’s ride from the rail-trail along Deckers Creek. Guests have access to roam the gated property to enjoy the animals, winding trails, and natural beauty of the farm.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

The Stone Wine House was built of cut and carved stone in 2018, yet the well-appointed cottage is reminiscent of a structure built in a bygone age. The spacious living and entertainment area with a fireplace functions as the hub to a fully stocked kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, and an outdoor space with a firepit.

The surrounding grounds feature a stone tower and a privet hedge maze, hiking paths, complimentary usage of the property’s mountain bikes, and a pond for fishing and canoeing. Dinner can be reserved at the nearby Cox Roosevelt Inn or enjoyed at leisure in your cottage.

Rates start at $185 for two people. bit.ly/stonewine

The Washington King Townhome at Nemacolin

Photos Courtesy of Nemacolin

Located in Farmington, Pennsylvania, just 45 minutes from Morgantown, Nemacolin is a resort like no other. And with two bedrooms, two baths, two floors, a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, an outdoor patio, and round-the-clock in-room dining, you’ll wish you’d planned to stay a few extra days in one of the resort’s Washington Townhomes.

After a retreat to this getaway near the animal habitats, waking up to the roar of a lion can be checked off your bucket list. Your stay includes access to more than 18 dining sites, lounges, and eateries—including the resort’s five- and four-star restaurants. There are indoor, outdoor, and family activities and award-winning spa and wellness experiences, plus a casino with slots and table games and The Peak—where year-round pools and a hot tub await overnight guests and members.

Fort Necessity, Ohiopyle State Park, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater are just a short drive from the resort. Rates for The Washington Townhomes start at $649, with pup-friendly options, too. bit.ly/ncth, @nemacolin on FB

Guest House at Modern Homestead

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Located 25 minutes from Morgantown and close to the four-way stop in Reedsville, Modern Homestead hosts a guest house, cafe, and garden center. It’s an inviting escape where you can shop, eat, play, and stay to take in the fresh country air and beautiful gardens.

Each of the four unique suites in the Guest House includes a seating area, private bathroom, flat-screen television, and kitchen or kitchenette. Overnight guests can choose from a ground-floor apartment with a queen-sized bed, a balcony apartment with a full bed, a studio with a queen bed and a sofa bed, or a two-bedroom unit with king and queen beds. Photographed by Trellis Smith

In addition to the Guest House, the property is home to a cafe for coffee, pastries, and sandwiches; a greenhouse and nursery; and available spa services. Modern Homestead hosts three-course cozy dinners on many Saturdays, seasonal Sunday Suppers, and live music events.

Rates at the Guest House start at $124, with the option to reserve all four rooms. modernhomestead.com, @modernhomesteadwv on FB

Blue Moon Rising

Photographed by Nikki bowman Mills

Just under an hour’s drive from Morgantown into Maryland, the tiny cabin community of Blue Moon Rising is a relaxing place to reflect and enjoy the outdoors. Fourteen unique cabins, each with its own personality and constructed primarily from reclaimed or recycled materials, provide eco-conscious travelers a four-season getaway for unplugging, unwinding, and resetting.

Founded in 2008 to provide a one-of-a-kind vacation experience designed to minimally impact the natural landscape, Blue Moon Rising demonstrates that comfort and beauty don’t have to be sacrificed in order to enjoy a getaway while living lightly on the land. Providing eco-friendly sheets, towels, soaps, and necessities, each cabin is supplied with a full suite of amenities and includes a kitchen, in-cabin bathroom, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Cabins sleep up to four people, pets are welcome, and some are ADA and wheelchair-accessible.

The property has 116 acres with hiking trails throughout, and it’s near the waters of Deep Creek Lake, where boating, skiing, ice fishing, and other outdoor adventure opportunities abound and unique shops and restaurants line the shores.

Seasonal rates begin at $239, and pets are welcome in every cabin. bluemoonrising.org

Red Fox at Alpine Lake Resort

Photographed by Brittany Dixon

Located outside Terra Alta at nearby Alpine Lake Resort, Red Fox Cottage is about an hour’s drive from Morgantown. It’s a charming place great for a small group of friends or a romantic escape to the mountains.

With a decor inspired by its namesake creature, the cottage is newly remodeled with designer bedding and furniture, has a well-supplied kitchen, and features three bedrooms with king beds, three bathrooms, rocking chairs on the porch, and an outdoor firepit—perfect for taking in the nature and wildlife on this quiet property.

Paths and hiking trails, fishing in the 150-acre lake, and a small beach for skipping stones or summertime swimming are within walking distance. With a short drive to the resort’s lodge, guests can enjoy an indoor pool, game room, restaurant, and gym. Seasonal kayaking, tennis, miniature golf, a pro shop, and 18 holes of golf with scenic views are also options. Nearby adventures can be found at Swallow Falls State Park and the Cranesville Swamp Natural Area.

Rates start at $198, and smoking and pets are prohibited. bit.ly/red-fox-air, bit.ly/red-fox-vrbo

Hobbit House at Fernstone Retreat

Courtesy of the Hobbit House at Fernstone Retreat

Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals hosts a number of getaway locations surrounding Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania, but few are loved by couples more than this one. The Hobbit House at Fernstone Retreat is a unique one bed, one bath hideaway nestled among the trees and ferns and by a private pond. This tiny house showcases unique craftsmanship and construction unlike anywhere else you may have stayed.

A clear glass dome tops woven timbers and a raftered roof structure to allow you to drift off to sleep while gazing at the stars. The cut-stone flooring, hand-carved bathroom sink, and bed of repurposed pine and black walnut from the property all come together delightfully in a circular space. Outdoors, a hot tub and grill complete the wooded abode. It’s a one-of-a-kind oasis in a one-of-a-kind setting that has everything a couple needs for a few quiet nights in nature.

Rates start at $273 for two people—and The Hobbit House is pet-friendly, too. fernstoneretreat.com, @fernstoneretreat on FB

