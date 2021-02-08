COVID Considerations

What to do, and not do, with your “vaccine passport.”

Fully vaccinated Morgantownians rejoice, you’re one step closer to returning to some yet-to-be-defined degree of normalcy. Even if you have just one shot down, you should dance a jig. You’re well on your way. But either way, you probably noticed that with the needle pricks came a card—pink or white in color—that serves as proof of your vaccination.

Maybe you haven’t given much thought to your card, but you should. This is important business that could greatly impact your new normal. It could soon become the hottest ticket in town and the thing you might need to fly, attend school, cruise on giant ships, go to a ballgame, travel abroad, and so on. So:

Do keep your card someplace safe. A fire safe in your home might be a good idea, or wherever you keep your important documents.

Do take a picture of the card with your phone, front and back, so that you have a digital record of it.

Do email a copy of the pictures to yourself as back-ups.

Don’t share the picture on Facebook. Identify thieves are lurking there.

Do carefully consider getting the card laminated. Both Office Depot and Staples stores have announced free lamination services for COVID-19 vaccine cards. There is some anecdotal evidence that suggests the laminating process can damage the thermal ink used on some cards, so ask about that before you hand the card over. Also, the COVID-19 vaccine may require boosters in the future that would be recorded on the card, and that might be hard to do after it’s laminated.

Don’t lose it, but if you do, contact the clinic or store where you received your shots. As long as they can find the records of your appointments, they can issue a new card.

Do eat donuts, every day, for the rest of 2021 courtesy of Krispy Kreme. The vaccinated masses earn a free glazed donut a day by showing their card.