Counting On You

Our once-a-decade opportunity to direct funding to the things we care about goes on even during a pandemic. Here are the basics.

Does it matter if I’m counted?

Yes! More populous places get more state and federal money—funding for local fire departments, schools, and roads. In addition, West Virginia could lose one of its three representatives in Congress; an accurate count will ensure the representation we’re due.

Where are college students counted?

Census officials affirm that, even if college students are staying with parents

on April 1, 2020, because of changes to school calendars, they should be counted where they would have been living most of the year before social distancing. Most WVU students should be counted in Morgantown.

What does the 2020 census ask?

In addition to who lived in your home on April 1, 2020, you’ll be asked race

and national origin, family relationships, and home ownership status—all to help agencies plan social programs.

Can my family’s information be used against us?

By law, responses are tallied anonymously. No identifying information

is shared, not even with law enforcement. You can complete the census

online, by email, or by phone. IIf you haven’t responded by mid-August, a

census worker may visit you to help. wv.gov/2020census, 2020census.gov

posted on April 29, 2020