Constitutionally Speaking

Four amendments are proposed to the state Constitution in this fall’s election—be ready with our easy guide.

When you head to the ballot box, either to vote early October 26–November 5 or to vote on Election Day, November 8, you’ll find four amendments proposed to the Constitution of West Virginia. Amendments are too important and too complex to work out on the fly. Decide how you’ll vote before you arrive—we make it simple below.

AMENDMENT 1 would spell out lack of jurisdiction of the state Supreme Court or any other court in the state in impeachment proceedings in the state Senate or House of Delegates. Currently, the state constitution does not discuss the courts with regard to impeachment proceedings.

In the state Legislature, this issue splits almost perfectly on party lines: Republicans for, Democrats against.

A “yes” vote supports amending the state Constitution to clarify that no state court has authority over impeachment proceedings of the state Legislature or to review them after the fact. Appeals would be taken to federal court.

A “no” vote opposes amending the state Constitution to restrict the courts’ role.

AMENDMENT 2 has been the most discussed in the media. The amendment would authorize the state Legislature to exempt business equipment and inventory as well as motor vehicles from property taxation. Proponents say it could lessen the property tax burden on businesses; opponents say it could remove hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue annually that’s currently devoted to schools, counties, and municipalities without specifying a source for replacement funding.

A “yes” vote supports amending the state Constitution to allow the Legislature to exempt certain classes of property from taxation without specifying replacement revenue.

A “no” vote opposes amending the state Constitution to allow the Legislature to exempt certain classes of property from taxation without specifying replacement revenue.

AMENDMENT 3 would amend the state Constitution to authorize the Legislature to allow the incorporation of churches and religious denominations. West Virginia is the only state that constitutionally prohibits it. Churches would be free to incorporate or to make no change.

This measure has broad support.

A “yes” vote supports amending the Constitution to authorize the state Legislature to provide for churches and religious denominations to incorporate.

A “no” vote opposes amending the Constitution to authorize the state Legislature to provide for churches and religious denominations to incorporate.

AMENDMENT 4 would amend the state Constitution to subject rules and policies proposed by the West Virginia Board of Education to review and potential change and rejection by the state Legislature.

Supporters say rules and policies should be decided by those who are elected. Opponents say the Legislature changes every two years, and that the state’s educational system needs continuity that frequent political shifts would undermine.

A “yes” vote supports amending the Constitution to grant control over state Board of Education policies to the state Legislature.

A “no” vote opposes amending the Constitution to grant control over state Board of Education policies to the state Legislature.

