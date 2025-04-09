Comedy Showcase This Weekend

The fourth annual Red Eye Comedy Festival, April 11–13, brings three days of rising and established talent to Morgantown.

Cody Cannon, 2024 Red Eye Comedy Festival. Images courtesy of Cody Cannon.

If you’re not following Morgantown’s comedy scene, you’re missing out. It’s been growing year by year, largely due to the energy of comedian, show producer, and general comedy culture promoter Cody Cannon—and recently, it’s taken on a life of its own.

“It doesn’t feel as underground as it used to,” says Cannon. ”New young college kids have been coming out and doing comedy.” They’ve started doing their own shows at Happy’s, and they’ve tapped into the college audience in a way that, as a man in his 30s, he isn’t able to, he says. “I love hearing and seeing it.”

The caliber of comedian who wants to come to Morgantown now is also bigger than ever, he says.

All of it will be on display at Cannon’s fourth annual Red Eye Comedy Festival this weekend, April 11–13. Tickets for the multiple venues are sold separately and range from $10 to $35 for individual shows—and many events are free.

Friday, April 11

Ciara Peacock, 2024 Red Eye Comedy Festival

Saturday, April 12

1:30–3 p.m., Hot Wings Show at The Co-Op. In case you’re not familiar with the concept, comedians tell jokes while eating increasingly hot wings—sauces for this show by B.C. Mac. Last year’s Hot Wings Show had to be cancelled, so this show has been a long time coming. Free with purchase of any other ticket, or donation requested.

4–5 p.m., Matinee Showcase at The Co-Op. “This is a showcase of comedians who submitted to the fest from all over: D.C., Pittsburgh, a woman from Wisconsin who’s in New York now, a guy from Philadelphia.” Free with purchase of any other ticket, or donation requested

Doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:30, The Co-Op, headliner Maddie Wiener. “She’s another great comedian on the rise,” Cannon says. “She just got her first major television debut doing comedy on Jimmy Fallon. Her comedy is self-aware, self-deprecating—she talks about things like dating.” $15 online or at the door.

Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9, 123 Pleasant Street, Punk House Comedy with headliner Pedro Salinas. “This is a show that is normally run in D.C. by a comedian named Kevin Tit,” says Cannon. “There is a band, then a comedy set, and then there are more bands to close out. Pedro Salinas is from New York, and he’s working on several projects with big name comics from New York and L.A. He’s fantastic.There are several bands and comics from all over the region.” $15 online or at the door.

Sunday, April 13 at 123 Pleasant Street

Opening acts throughout the weekend will be the last shows in Morgantown for some of those young local names who are moving on to bigger markets. “One of them is getting ready to move to Minneapolis and another one to D.C., and they’re both going to continue doing comedy,” Cannon says. “They’ve had opportunities here to meet and perform with people they look up to.”











