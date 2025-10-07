Come and Hang Out in Halfdollar

Join us in Granville for an evening with renowned liar Bil Lepp at the November 6 meeting of the WV Living Book Club.

The WV Living Book Club has one last read for the 2025 season, and it’s a fun one. On Thursday, November 6, Bil Lepp will join us to talk about his 2008 novel Halfdollar. A five-time winner of the Vandalia Gathering’s Liars Contest, Lepp knows how to spin a tale, and this novel is no exception.

Halfdollar, West Virginia, is subject to the shenanigans of Edison Janzen, Skeeter Barth, and Charolais Fester, three ornery and spirited teens who are trying to navigate life in their small rural town. It’s a coming of age story set deep in the Appalachian Mountains, full of honesty, heart, and lots of humor.

Register on the Book Club web page to take part in this can’t-miss event—you can order the book there, too. You can join us in person at The F.A.R.M. in Granville, or you can participate virtually and enjoy the conversation from home. Bookstores and libraries are invited to join the fun, too! To become a partner, register on the Book Club web page.

