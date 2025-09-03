Coffee Shops We Love a Latte

We’re spilling the beans on the BOM25 Best Places to Caffeinate.

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

No. 5

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Lots of specialty coffee and tea drinks, plus baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch and dinner items, including gluten-free options, all in a serene space on University Avenue.

No. 4

Image courtesy of Mountaineer Roasting Company

Mountaineer Roasting Company on Maple Drive brews some of the finest fresh-roasted cups of Joe in town and offers a menu of smoothies, bowls, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

No. 3

Photographed by Wendy Holdren

Pair your personalized coffee or tea at Stone Tower Brews—there are lots of options—with a house-made breakfast or lunch. Stop in at the dining area to hang out with friends, or run through the drive-thru for a quick pick-me-up.

No. 2

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Known for its “farm to cup” approach, Quantum Bean Coffee roasts, brews, and sells premium coffee blends produced naturally and responsibly. Drop by the coffee bar in Greenmont to try it out.

No. 1

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Coffee Tree Roasters brings blends from around the world right to Westover. Enjoy a beverage in its cozy dining area, or buy whole or ground beans to bring the taste of happiness to your home.

