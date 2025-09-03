Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

Coffee Shops We Love a Latte

BOM25· Eat + Drink

We’re spilling the beans on the BOM25 Best Places to Caffeinate. 

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Decaf? Never heard of her. Stop into one of the BOM25 Best Places to Caffeinate to guarantee you have a brew-tiful day

No. 5 

AntiquiTea House

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Lots of specialty coffee and tea drinks, plus baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch and dinner items, including gluten-free options, all in a serene space on University Avenue.






No. 4

Mountaineer Roasting Co. Coffee & Bar

Image courtesy of Mountaineer Roasting Company

Mountaineer Roasting Company on Maple Drive brews some of the finest fresh-roasted cups of Joe in town and offers a menu of smoothies, bowls, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. 

No. 3

Stone Tower Brews

Photographed by Wendy Holdren

Pair your personalized coffee or tea at Stone Tower Brews—there are lots of options—with a house-made breakfast or lunch. Stop in at the dining area to hang out with friends, or run through the drive-thru for a quick pick-me-up.

No. 2

Quantum Bean Coffee 

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Known for its “farm to cup” approach, Quantum Bean Coffee roasts, brews, and sells premium coffee blends produced naturally and responsibly. Drop by the coffee bar in Greenmont to try it out.






No. 1

Coffee Tree Roasters

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Coffee Tree Roasters brings blends from around the world right to Westover. Enjoy a beverage in its cozy dining area, or buy whole or ground beans to bring the taste of happiness to your home.

Flash back with us to last YEar when we visted all of these favorites for our fall coffee series.

@morgantownmag

Part 1 of our fall coffee series is here! 🍂☕️ We're kicking things off by tasting the Pumpkin Pie Latte at Coffee Tree Roasters in Westover.

@morgantownmag

Get ready for part 2 of our fall coffee series! 🍂 We tried the Cinnamon Rolled Espresso at Quantum Bean Coffee, and it's the perfect fall pick-me-up. 🎃☕️ Rich, warm cinnamon flavors paired with smooth espresso made this a must-try for your autumn coffee cravings!






♬ original sound – morgantownmag
@morgantownmag

Get ready for part 6 of our fall coffee series! 🍂 We headed to Mountaineer Roasting Co to try their hot maple latte. 🎃☕️

@morgantownmag

Get ready for part 3 of our fall coffee series! 🍂 We stopped at Stone Tower Brews to try their apple butter oatmeal latte and their pumpkin cobbler cold brew. Both were giving us all the fall flavors. 🎃☕️

@morgantownmag

Get ready for part 7 of our fall coffee series! 🍂 We headed to viewer suggested Antiquitea House to try their hot brown sugar maple latte and their hot squrirel's bliss latte. ☕️

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

