Cluck Yeah!

If you know a neighborhood that has a funner block party than Greenmont, please tell us.

Photographed by ​​Adelheid Schaupp

The Greenmont Neighborhood Association’s Summer Block Party last year included a live DJ, lots of food, cornhole, mountains of bubbles and—what? A chicken race? At least two locals raise chickens, so they’re easy to come by.

Poultry will compete again this year, although they may not race. “I think we are going to switch it up to chicken bingo, based solely on which square they choose to defecate in,” says Adelheid Schaupp, a founding member of the neighborhood association. That won’t take as long as it might seem. “They poop constantly,” she says.

The Summer Block Party takes place on June 28 this year. The all-afternoon Al Bonneroo music festival at Gene’s Beer Garden is on the same day, so mark your calendar for a day of food, friends, and fowl. Bread, bands, and beaks?

“Greenmont Neighbors” on FB, @genes1944 on FB

