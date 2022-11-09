Clean Out Your Closet

And take the winterwear your family no longer needs to a United Way drop-off box.

It’s been a warm fall, but cold weather is almost as sure to come as death and taxes. That means it’s time to clean out your coat closet—and time for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts community outerwear drive.

You can leave new or gently used children’s and adults’ winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens, and boots in one of the bright, holiday-wrapped barrels near you:

Fairmont Federal Credit Union on Pineview Drive and in Westover, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday

Huntington Bank’s Suncrest, High Street, and Cheat Lake locations, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday

WVU College of Law, 8:15 a.m.–4:15 p.m. Monday–Friday

Clear Mountain Bank’s Sabraton location, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday

The Dominion Post in Sabraton, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday

Donations are accepted through January 15. All donations will be distributed in Monongalia and Preston counties.

