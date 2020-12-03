Christmas Shopping for a Cause

The Service League of Morgantown will donate 10 percent of sales this weekend to a worthwhile local charity. Be a part of the feels.

Christmas morning is getting close, and potential shopping days are fading away. This weekend, head downtown to cross a few gifts off the list while shopping in one of the city’s oldest buildings and helping to raise money for a great cause: CASA For Kids.

The Service League of Morgantown kicks off its annual Jingle Bell Sale on Friday, and everyone will benefit. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to CASA, a nonprofit that advocates for neglected and abused children in the court system. Shoppers can choose a jingle bell at checkout that will get them a discount from 10 to 30 percent off of their purchase, too. It’s a win-win for everyone.

The Service League has a history of giving back to Morgantown, to the tune of more than $400,000 since it was established in 1935. The League owns the Old Stone House on Chestnut Street, built in 1795, and the quaint gift shop it operates inside is run entirely by volunteers. Products in stock include Blenko glass, Naked Bee body products, and East Wheeling Clay Works ceramics, as well as West Virginia foods like Blue Smoke Salsa, Mountain State Honey, Family Roots Maple Syrup, West Virginia Fruit and Berry and so much more.

For COVID safety this year, masks are required to enter the building, and only four shoppers are allowed at one time. Private shopping appointments are available and encouraged—schedule yours by texting “private shopper” to 304.685.5947. Learn more about Old Stone House Gift Shop and its Jingle Bell Sale here.