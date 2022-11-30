Christmas Classics

Find seasonal treats and decor at Modern Homestead in Reedsville.

Images courtesy of Modern Homestead

Located in Reedsville, Modern Homestead is a guesthouse, cafe, and garden center a pretty 25-minute drive from Morgantown. Over the past 15 years, owners Lucas Tatham and Trellis Smith have created a hub for beauty, health, and creativity in this quaint Preston County town.

The Modern Homestead Holiday Market spans three weekends leading up to Christmas. Missed the first one? No worries—two weekends are still left to take advantage of special holiday offerings. Here are five things to be sure to get when you visit:

Fresh-cut, locally sourced Fraser fir Christmas trees.

Handcrafted wreaths and swags made of fragrant evergreens.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate at the cafe.

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies at the cafe.

Amaryllis and paperwhite bulbs.

The Holiday Market is open Friday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. the weekends of December 2 and 9. Modern Homestead is also hosting two special holiday dinners: Saturday, December 10, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 11, at 5 p.m. Learn more and reserve your place on the website.

