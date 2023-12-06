Book an event or a stay to enjoy the rich holiday ambience at this inn in nearby Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

written by Donna Herto

photographed by Carla Witt Ford

There’s nothing quite like the grandeur of Christmas. With glitter, gold, candles, and tinsel—with holly, ivy, florals, and crystals—with green boughs, frosted snow, rich fabrics, and a gilded glow, Christmas at The Denny House harkens back to a time when lavish details and decorations set the stage for holiday gaiety and yuletide joy.

Located a short drive from Morgantown in downtown Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, The Denny House is an 1836 home now operated by its fifth owners, Pam and Kent Marisa, as an inn and performance and event space. “We consider ourselves more than the owners of this house,” says Pam Marisa. “We’re stewards preserving the history and carrying it on.”

The Marisas have spent the past two and a half years restoring The Denny House, and, with the assistance of Ed Keepers of Classic Furniture in Morgantown, this home and event center is now decorated with holiday decor reminiscent of what might have been found in the years the Denny family lived in the home during the late 1800s and early 1900s. “Everyone who walks into The Denny House is transported to a different place and time,” Keepers says. “It was long known for its hospitality, and Pam and Ken continue this tradition. The Christmas decorations enhance the journey.”

Stepping through the vestibule of the formal entry, visitors are welcomed by greenery, garland, and the smell of pine into the gold parlor to be greeted by a baby grand piano, a carved fireplace, hand-painted ceilings, and a tall and regal Christmas tree ornately decorated with the traditional colors of crimson, gold, white, and green.

Keepers used more than 300 ornaments to adorn the tree—foregoing the safety hazard of a yesteryear tree bedecked with candles. Sprays of flowers and sprigs of holly on the tree represent the expectant hopes of spring and rebirth. On the hearth, a Lynn West collectible Santa reads to the elf upon his shoulder, and cherubs on the carved mantle seem to fill the room with the sound of music. The gold parlor beckons one to be seated to take in the sights, sounds, and scents of the holiday.

As found in many of the homes built in the Victorian era and decorated during the Gilded Age, The Denny House welcomes guests to a second parlor—the green parlor—where silver and gold sparkle in the room anchored above by a painted canvas ceiling and an original bronze and crystal chandelier. Keepers’ color-coordinated decor and masterful placement of frosted greens, antiqued silvers, and golden accents make for the most bespoke surroundings, perfect for a holiday dinner event or family gathering for up to 40.

Stepping from the green parlor into the dining room, one will notice Kent Marisa’s collection of Santas on the sideboard and fireplace mantle. Artful, whimsical, and charming, they depict “history in the antiquity of Santa,” he says. From the woodsman to the spiritual, from the toy-giver to the mystical, he has added a Santa each year for 40 years to grow his personal collection. “I’ve never been influenced by what others think or suggest when it comes to collecting,” he says of his Santas and other artwork. “I enjoy collecting what I want to live with.”

The Denny House, carriage house, wine room, and guest suites are open for events, weddings, teas, dinners, and overnight stays, with more information to be found at dennyhousewbg.com—call 724.998.0243 to reserve. For elegant Christmas decor and historic interiors, designer Ed Keepers can be reached at classicfurnituremorgantown.com.

