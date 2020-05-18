Cheers to the Class of 2020

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today—and celebrate your favorite graduate.

Congrats to all the high school and college graduates who walked across virtual stages this weekend. It’s not too late to get a gift for your favorite grad. Although cash often reigns supreme when it comes to grad gifts, here are a few other ideas that we’re sure they’ll love:

1. Whether their near future includes navigating a college campus as a new freshman or beating traffic on busy city streets with their newly minted college degree, a bike is a great gift for your favorite grad. West Virginia has some great bike shops—like Wamsley Cycles in Morgantown, Charleston Bicycle Center, or Blackwater Bikes in Davis.

image courtesy of Wamsley Cycles

2. A new grad might have plenty of need for a sharp suit. For the guys, how about a gift certificate to Tony the Tailor in Charleston or Daniel’s of Morgantown? For the gals, consider House of Fashions in Bridgeport.

3. Your favorite grad might have developed a love for—and dependency on—coffee in recent years. How about a gift basket from one of the Mountain State’s very own roasteries—like Black Dog Coffee in Shenandoah Junction, Mountaineer Roasting Company in Morgantown, or the Wheeling Coffee & Spice Co.

image courtesy of The Black Dog Coffee Company

4. Maybe your grad would love nothing more than a tattoo to memorialize this momentous achievement. Consider a gift certificate to Stick Tattoo Co. in Morgantown, Black Eagle Tattoo in Charleston, or Wolfman Tattoos and Piercing in Princeton.

image courtesy Stick Tattoo Co.

5. Surprise them with a trip. You can work with any of the knowledgeable travel agents in the state, like the folks at National Travel in Charleston or Travel Emporium in Fairmont.

