Cheers to Local Liquor

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders have a way of drying out the liquor cabinet—am I right? If you need to replenish your supply, consider buying a bottle or three from a West Virginia distiller like Smooth Ambler Spirits, which is offering curbside pickup in Maxwelton.

image courtesy of Smooth Ambler Spirits

2. Pick up a bottle of house-made hand sanitizer with your order of bourbon, moonshine, or whiskey from Appalachian Distillery in Ripley. Then head south to Charleston and buy a bottle of whiskey or moonshine from Mountain State Distillery.

image courtesy of Appalachian Distillery

3. Hand sanitizer is flying off the shelves at MannCave Distillery in Weston, too. But so is their gin, moonshine, whiskey, and vodka, all just waiting for your favorite mixer. Head east from here for a stop at Still Hollow Spirits in Harman to add a bottle of their small-batch whiskey to your cache.

image courtesy of MannCave Distillery

4. If you’re in the southern part of the state, Hatfield and McCoy Moonshine is made in small batches in Gilbert, and a bottle or two is just waiting for a permanent place in your home bar.

image courtesy of Hatfield & McCoy Moonshine LLC

5. Eastern Panhandle folks should check out Black Draft Distillery in Martinsburg, makers of bourbon, several tasty flavored moonshines, and vodka.

image courtesy of Black Draft Distillery

posted on May 6, 2020