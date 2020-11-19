Check This Out

Who says librarians don’t have a sense of humor?

Treat your bookish and cat-loving friends this holiday season to something that will make them smile all year long.

“Real Librarians and Adoptable Cats: A 2021 Wild and Weird Calendar,” pairs cats and local librarians up for each month of the year to raise money for good causes. The cats come from local animal shelters Homeward Bound WV and the Marion County Humane Society. The librarians are our friendly, familiar Morgantown Public Library System staff.

“I thought of the calendar fundraiser after being inspired by all those firefighter calendars,” says MPLS Marketing Manager Corina Chang. “I wanted to recreate that—but fully clothed and family-friendly, of course.”

Calendar sales support the shelters’ and the library’s missions. “In purchasing this calendar, you are helping us to sustain what we value in our community,” Chang says, “whether that be sheltering homeless animals, expanding literacy, or dressing up in knit and holding cats.”

Order your calendars for $20 each on the library’s website.