Celebrating the Cheat

The annual paddling, dancing, and merrymaking of Cheat Fest starts Friday.

If you’ve been to the Cheat River Festival, you know it’s two days of exuberant riverside—and in-the-river—fun. If you haven’t been, it’s time you did something about it.

The 31st annual Cheat Fest, Friday and Saturday, May 2 and 3, is full of live music and dancing, art, vendors, and celebration of a river that the community has brought sparkling, tumbling, and roaring back to life.

The festival begins Friday afternoon with the Cheat River Massacre-ence, a paddling race through the renowned class III–IV Cheat Canyon. After Friday night revelry at the festival grounds—more on that below—friendly competition continues Saturday morning with the popular Cheat Fest 5K.

But if you’re not a paddler or a runner, both days of Cheat Fest are worth it for the huge music line-up alone. Headlining the festival this year is The Jason Carter Band. You can also look forward to The Barefoot Movement, Megan Jean’s Secret Family, Firewater Tent Revival, and lots more foot-stomping fun.

Beyond all of that, there are food, gear, and crafts vendors, a juried art market, kids’ tie dye and other activities, and general hanging out on the lawn with river-loving people.

Cheat Fest proceeds support Friends of the Cheat’s ongoing restoration and promotion of the river. The festival takes place primarily at the festival grounds at Albright, with races in nearby locations. Tickets are $40 for a pre-sale weekend pass, $20 for Friday only, and $30 for Saturday only, and kids under 12 get in free.

