Celebrate WV Day with a Mountain State Thrill

Try one of these southern West Virginia adventures.

June 20 marks the first day of summer—and our favorite holiday, West Virginia Day. That calls for some outdoor excitement in Almost Heaven. Enjoy wild and wonderful West Virginia safely this weekend and, if you can make an overnight of it, take advantage of this summer’s 30 percent WVSTRONG discount at state parks for residents.

If you’ve already planned a weekend on West Virginia’s world-class whitewater, don’t let us distract you. But if you’re still undecided, here are a few other adventures you can find in the southern part of the state:

1. Does your family live for thrills? Don’t head to an amusement park this year—try trail riding on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system. The system’s one-stop-shop website allows you to purchase trail permits, book ATV rentals, and reserve lodging all in one place. Any of the eight trails will take you through the finest of Mountain Mama scenery for the best trail riding this side of the Mississippi.

image courtesy of Hatfield-McCoy Trails

2. Get higher with a zipline tour. Adventures on the Gorge’s TreeTops Zipline Canopy Tour will give you a whole new perspective on the forest. This tour has 10 ziplines, five sky bridges, a couple of short hikes, and a rappel at the end.

image courtesy of Adventures on the Gorge

3. Chief Logan State Park is a 4,000-acre nature haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy activities like camping, biking, hiking, swimming, horseback riding, and more. The park is close to the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails, and is great for history buffs and forest fanatics alike.

image courtesy of Chief Logan State Park

4. Feeling dare devilish? Head to the New River Gorge and try the New River Gorge Bridge Walk. This one-of-a-kind experience allows you to walk the entire 3,030-foot length of the bridge on a catwalk. Enjoy panoramic views of the gorge on this three-hour adventure.

image courtesy of New River Gorge Bridge Walk

5. Inflatable mountains, water slides, the infamous BLOB—the fun is almost infinite at the Wonderland Water Park at ACE Adventure Resort. You’ll find activities for all levels of water skills and a great day in the sun for the whole family.

image courtesy of ACE Adventure Resort

posted on June 19, 2020

