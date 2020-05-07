Celebrate the Teachers

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today and spoil the teachers.

Anyone with children probably has a much deeper appreciation and respect for their teachers right about now. Make sure they feel the love this week during teacher appreciation week.

1. Get them a gift card to a local restaurant. Just a few suggestions: Black Bear Burritos in Morgantown, Later Alligator in Wheeling, Pies & Pints in Fayetteville, or The Pizza Place in Parkersburg.

image courtesy of Black Bear Burritos

2. Buy them a cup of coffee, or a month’s worth. Local coffee shops that would love to sell you a gift card include: TipTop in Thomas or Elkins, Joe N’ Throw in Fairmont, Almost Heaven Desserts and Coffee Shop in Bridgeport, or Hot Cup Coffee in Logan.

image courtesy of TipTop

3. Brighten their day with flowers, the perfect gesture for social distancing. Order from Young Floral Company in Charleston, Gillespie’s Flowers in White Sulphur Springs, Coombs Flowers in Morgantown, or Spurlock’s Flowers in Huntington.

image courtesy of Young Floral Company

4. Send them a gift card to an office supply store that can be used when they prepare their classrooms in the fall. Order a gift card from James & Law Co. in Clarksburg, Adams Office Supply in Fairmont, or Wheeling Office Supply in Wheeling.



image courtesy of James & Law Company

5. Treat them to a mani or pedi, or both, at a local spa as soon as spas reopen. Consider Tuscan Sun Spa with locations in Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Morgantown, Mountain Laurel Spa in Roanoke, Hillbrook Inn & Spa in Charles Town, or The West Spa at Oglebay.

image courtesy of Tuscan Sun Spa

posted on May 7, 2020