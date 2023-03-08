Celebrate 10 Years of the Rustic Mechanicals

Hoist your Elizabethan English and a commemorative ale at the ShakesBEER Festival in Terra Alta.

Forsooth, The Rustic Mechanicals of Clarksburg have regaled us with their Shakespearean stylings for the past decade. Celebrate the troupe’s 10th anniversary season on Friday, March 10, at The Ides of March ShakesBEER Festival at High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta.

The “Shakespeareaoke” event includes live music with an open mic, where participants are invited to belt out their best Elizabethan English with members of the traveling troupe.

High Ground is releasing a special ShakesBEER for the event: Mash Ado About Nothing. Victuals will be served by Smoked Taco. Tickets for the evening’s revelry are $25.

And reserve your tickets now to catch the Mechanicals, West Virginia’s only professional Shakespeare troupe, on their 2023 Tumbling Dice Tour. The first statewide tour of their 10th anniversary season features Romeo and Juliet and The Age of Rebels and Revels (Henry IV, part one) in rotating repertory. Locations include Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Fairmont, Buckhannon, Oak Hill, Beckley, Smithers, Pittsburgh, Shinnston, Romney, and Elkins.

