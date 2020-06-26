Catch a Thrill

Five thrilling adventures just outside Morgantown.

Take a leap, take a hike, take a ride—whichever you choose, excitement is closer than you think. If you’re looking for an adventurous day trip, these zestful destinations will fulfill your needs.

1. Grab a camera and don’t miss a moment at Valley Falls in Fairmont. This beautiful, historical state park has four picturesque falls that cascade from the rapid waters of the Tygart Valley River. Beyond the magnificent views, Valley Falls State Park has miles of trails to hike and bike and great fishing.

image courtesy of Valley Falls State Park Foundation

2. Need a rush? Take a leap: Skydive Mountaineer is located at the east side of the Morgantown Municipal Airport. A 10,500-foot tandem freefall drop at 120 miles per hour awaits, with an array of video and photo options to document the experience.

image courtesy of Skydive Mountaineer

3. Test your bravery with a paranormal tour at the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston. Guided tours to the four hottest paranormal spots in the asylum take place morning and afternoon—and, for the truly fearless, at night.

image courtesy of Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

4. Unwind on horseback on the scenic trails in the high country of Marion County at the Bunner Ridge Riding Association. The Bunner Ridge Horse Park offers miles of scenic riding trails and a number of other horse-related activities as well as camping.

image courtesy of Bunner Ridge Riding Association

5. Zip through the canopy of Cooper’s Rock State Forest with WVU’s Aerial Adventures. The Adventure WV Canopy Tour consists of four ziplines, seven tree-based platforms, an aerial bridge, an aerial ladder, and a rappel station to exit the course—adrenaline enough for anyone, just a few minutes from town.

image courtesy of WVU Outdoor Education Center

posted on June 26, 2020

written by Maralisa Marra