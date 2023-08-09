Car-free and Carefree

What traffic?

They’re back! WVU students started moving in for the fall semester this week. Are you dreading the return of school-year traffic? Dodge the driving drudgery—here’s how.

Strap your helmet on and claim your piece of the road—sharrow designations on some streets remind drivers to share. And the Caperton, Mon River, and Deckers Creek rail-trail network connects distant parts of town traffic-free. Bike racks can be found all across campus and downtown. To see routes rated for cycling on a commuter map of town, visit plantogether.org/bicycle-1.

You can get just about anywhere around town on a Mountain Line bus—and if you have a WVU ID, it’s free. Use the Google Transit Trip Planner at busride.org to find the best way from point A to point B, then download the Mountain Line Bus Finder app so you can see where your bus is in real time. Go multimodal! Buses are equipped with bike racks. Mountain Line also offers accessible and assistive services through its NewFIT program; call 304.296.3869 to schedule.

Let someone else do the driving. Download the Uber app to get anywhere any time. Or do it old-school: Motown Taxi can be hailed via the Motown Taxi app, or call 304.291.8294 or visit motowntaxis.com.

WVU’s Accessibility Services runs a shuttle between many locations on the campuses. Call 304.293.7278 or navigate to “accessibility shuttle” at transportation.wvu.edu for details.

For destinations beyond town, it’s easy to find conventional limousine and car rental service. There are also several bus and airline options.

The Mountain Line’s Grey Line travels between Clarksburg, Fairmont, several points in Morgantown, through Waynesburg and Washington, Pennsylvania, to Pittsburgh’s bus station and airport—check busride.org.

At Mountaineer Station just below the Medical Center PRT station, you can catch the Baron’s Bus I-Ride 79 service to Charleston and points along the way (reserve at baronsbus.com) or Greyhound to many destinations (greyhound.com).

Catch a flight with Southern Airways Express from the Morgantown Municipal Airport to Pittsburgh International or Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN