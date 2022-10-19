Calling All Cryptids

All things paranormal are making their way to Clarksburg this weekend, and you want to be a part of it.

Courtesy of the Clarksburg History Museum

What is the spookiest of seasons without a little paranormal activity? On Saturday, October 22, the Clarksburg History Museum and the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center are teaming up to bring you UFOs: The Clarksburg Connection, an event inspired by the life and writings of West Virginia author Gray Barker.

Barker is well known in crop circles for his 1956 novel They Knew Too Much About Flying Saucers. His writing—filled to bursting with encounters, conspiracy, and the unknown—helped set the stage for the decades of extraterrestrial intrigue that have followed. Barker is credited with introducing the concept of the Men in Black, and the silencing they’re said to enforce, into the world of paranormal research.

Even if you don’t know much about the spooky side of our state, there are a few reasons your Saturday afternoon should involve alien encounters:

You’ll have your Halloween costume figured out. An alien costume contest kicking off at 1 p.m. will judge attendees’ little green man garb in a battle for $500 in cash prizes. Make a family competition out of it to see whose alien persona reigns supreme. You get to learn a little something, too. Guest speakers David Houchin, a West Virginia historian, and Les O’Dell, co-founder of groups such as the Midnight Talkers Paranormal Group and West Virginia Cryptids and Strange Encounters, will educate attendees on the life and legacy of Gray Barker. A beloved bug-man will make a silver screen appearance. West Virginia’s favorite winged cryptid will share the spotlight with Richard Gere during a showing of the 2002 movie The Mothman Prophecies, based on John Keel’s 1975 book of the same name. Everyone loves good museum exhibits. The Clarksburg History Museum and The Waldomore will be open after the movie for participants to check out Gray Barker exhibits and learn more. You get to show some West Virginia pride. Although you probably won’t be decked out in blue and gold, you’ll get to celebrate some of what makes West Virginia unique. You’ll also be supporting some of the wild and wonderful organizations that make up the Clarksburg community.

Want to join the fun? Tickets are on sale through the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center website and by phone at 855.773.6283.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN