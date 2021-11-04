Calling all Cafe Lovers

A new Star City eatery and bakery combines two long-time Morgantown favorites.

Images courtesy of Rising Creek 2 Tutto Gelato

Maybe you’re already familiar with the quaint little cafe on the banks of Dunkard Creek just over the Pennsylvania border in Mt. Morris that’s known for its salt-rising bread—Rising Creek Bakery and Cafe. If you’ve been there, you know why it’s worth loving. If you haven’t, there’s no time like the present—especially since the owners of the bakery, Hillary and Kristin Clovis, have teamed up with former Tutto Gelato owner Sarah Straface to open Rising Creek 2 Tutto Gelato right here in Morgantown.

You’ll find the new cafe in the Star City Colonial Park shopping center on University Avenue. We caught up with the owners to find out about the new space.

Q Tell us how you decided to open this location in Morgantown.

Sarah Straface This location has been in the works for a while but got delayed due to the pandemic. As Tutto Gelato closed in 2019, Rising Creek was looking at a location in Morgantown to bring their product closer to customers. We’re all friends and we decided that it made sense to come together and combine two unique experiences into one. We like to call it “Appalach-talia,” bringing together our familial roots—Appalachian and Italian.

Q How’s business been this first month open?

SS We are very pleased and excited about how our first month has gone so far. We are grateful for all of the support of our regulars and new customers, as well as the growing support from the community.

Q Tell us about the menu.

SS Our menu is a fusion of the menus at Rising Creek Bakery and Tutto Gelato Cafe. We have two sandwiches and salads from each place and a sandwich or two that are a combo of previous menu items. The bread that sandwiches are served on is made at the original Rising Creek Bakery in Mt. Morris, and the gelato is made in small batches by Tutto Gelato.

Q What should we eat first?

SS For breakfast, the smoked salmon on salt-rising bread. For lunch, we recommend the Florentine sandwich with our homemade Italian Wedding Soup.

Q And what should we order to drink?

SS It isn’t necessarily a drink, but an affogato is a must-try. An affogato is espresso poured over your gelato flavor of choice, topped with whipped cream.

