Buddy’s Bud Co. Moves Up High Street

Providing locally grown hemp-derived products, in the store or by delivery.

Courtesy of Buddy’s Bud Co

In 2019, Nicholas Marie visited a hemp retail shop in Texas, just a few miles from the campus of Rice University. After the visit, he became convinced that he could be successful introducing hemp retail shops near college campuses.

Buddy’s Bud Co. now has locations in three college towns: Indiana, Pennsylvania, home to Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP); Athens, Ohio, home to Ohio University (OU); and Morgantown. Marie works with local farmers to support the local economy and to guarantee quality control. Buddy’s is not a smoke shop—it doesn’t sell nicotine or kratom. It’s strictly a hemp retailer focusing on providing quality hemp-derived products in a fun, safe atmosphere.

The Morgantown store recently moved from the High Street location where it originally opened in March 2022 to a new location at 444 High Street, and we caught up with Marie to talk about it.

How is the new space different from your original location?

Nicholas Marie: This space is more true to Buddy’s form and what the IUP and OU stores look like—more quant, cozy, and comfortable. The previous space at 250 High Street was a great introduction for us to the town, but, as the property owner of that building and now this one, I knew the space would be better utilized with a restaurant tenant.

What are some of your most popular products?

NM: We have grown to three stores in two years because of the quality and uniqueness of our products. Our edibles are recipes crafted by a Johnson & Wales culinary graduate. Our flower is grown by 6th-generation farmers, and our cartridges are made with the highest possible refined oil, at 96% purity.

However, if you look at our big neon sign up front, it says “Ever drink weed?” We have been the pioneer on introducing drinkable THC to each market we operate in. We haven’t had a single product that someone’s not been satisfied with across all three campuses.

Tell me about the panini restaurant.

NM: This is the second location we have with a kitchen, and I feel like it will be best for the community if we utilize it. I’ve never run a kitchen before, but I have some incredible industry veterans that are more than willing to help. We’re going to start with late-night food on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to get our stride and then open up for lunch and dinner with an expanded gourmet panini menu. Our start-date goal is mid-March.

Tell me about your delivery services.

NM: Delivery for us is very exciting—we are the first and only ones to be doing it. It is seamlessly integrated into our website under the tab “Delivery.” The whole transaction is handled online, and we get it out in about an hour.

Since this campus is basically divided into two, it makes connecting with people more difficult than on other campuses where we operate. This slight inconvenience forced us to innovate, and now delivery gives us the opportunity to greatly expand our reach and serve Evansdale, Star City, Westover, and Granville.

What does it mean to be a registered hemp retailer through the West Virginia Department of Agriculture?

NM: It’s actually an honor to be an officially registered hemp retailer. It sets us apart from just about everyone else in the Morgantown area. It means we’re doing everything right, all of our products are in compliance and legal, and we’re vetted and deemed safe by the WVDA.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN