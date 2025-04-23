Brush Up on Your Hat Etiquette

Wear it right at Mon Health’s Derby party on Saturday, May 3.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

We don’t get many opportunities to wear fun fancy hats in West Virginia. That’s all the more reason to go to the Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary’s first-ever Derby fundraiser on Saturday, May 3. The event is, of course, timed around the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, and exuberant Derby attire will be enjoyed.



As infrequent wearers of fancy hats, many of us may be unaware of the basic etiquette that applies. But no worries—we’ve got you. Here’s what you need to know:

Ladies’ hats, by convention, tilt to the right. Bows and other ornaments belong on the right as well. For men, they belong on the left.

While men remove their hats indoors, ladies’ fashionable hats may be worn indoors unless they obstruct someone’s view.

Wide-brimmed hats are only to be worn during the day. After sundown, brimless hats are called for.

Our thanks to the elegant Holly Holden for keeping us in line!

The Derby party is a benefit for Mon Health Medical Center. The festivities take place from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on May 3 at 4T Arena near Bridgeport. Tickets include a whiskey tasting, Southern-inspired treats, live entertainment, and, of course, the events of the Run for the Roses, streaming live.

Visit the website for more information and to reserve your tickets.

