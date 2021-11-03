Broad Coverage

A new memoir on discrimination, ethics, and empathy in the world of journalism.

Bass will present her memoir in a reading hosted by WVU’s Department of English at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, in Colson Hall Room 130.

In the wake of #MeToo, people are more aware than ever of the reasons behind the need for such a movement. Morgantown journalist, professor, and author Alison Bass is a part of history because of it.

In Bass’s latest work, she tackles a new type of story—her own. She approaches the memoir chronicling her long, successful career and feminist fight with a journalist’s eye, deep moments of self reflection, and powerful transparency. Each chapter sets a scene, weaving tales of Bass’s life into a cohesive narrative that tells the larger story. Recollections from her childhood and time as a young adult inform the stories she covered as a journalist, revealing to readers the motivations and intentions that drive her.

Brassy Broad explores Bass’s journey into feminist journalism and the beginnings of the #MeToo movement. Through her vivid storytelling and no-holds-barred accounts, Bass shows readers what happens when you just can’t take “no” for an answer.

