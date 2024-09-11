Bring the Blue and Gold to Your Next Tailgate

There’s lots to choose from at This and That Bakery.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Tailgate season has begun! Don’t fall back on your tired old favorites—try something fresh from This and That Bakery in Granville that will make your table pop. Order about a week ahead to get your choice of treats in time for the big game.

Football Cookie Cake

Chocolate chip with vanilla bean buttercream frosting, or other flavors by request. Mini, serves four, $10; full-size, serves 15, $30.

WVU Monster Cookies

Flavors by request, three for $10.

Mini Pepperoni Rolls

West Virginia’s favorite snack never looked more Mountaineer. $24 for 36

Inside-out S’mores

Marshmallow fluff and graham cracker encased in a chocolate shell. $4 each

Tie-dye Artisan Bread

Perfect for sandwiches or with dips. $5 a loaf.

