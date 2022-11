It’s time to face the Wildcats.

Image courtesy of WVU Athletics. Photographed by Bob Beverly.

WRITTEN BY MORGANTOWN MAGAZINE STAFF

The Mountaineers host the Kansas State Wildcats on the gridiron this Saturday. The teams are historically well-matched, with six wins each in the series, so we can hope for an exciting game. Kickoff is at 2 p.m., and the game airs on ESPN+.

Here’s this week’s rival trivia:

KSU’s home of Manhattan, Kansas, goes by the nickname The Little Apple.

The school’s particularly pep-inducing shade of purple paints the town: purple houses, purple Powercat logos on walls and fences, purple K-State flags everywhere.

Purple push-up prowess: Willie the Wildcat, a student sporting a football uniform and a large, life-like wildcat head, prowls the sidelines and does push-ups every time KSU scores—one for each point the team has scored so far in the game.

The tune “Wabash Cannonball” is a K-State tradition dating to 1968, when the music department’s library burned and this song, which happened to be in the director’s briefcase, was the only sheet music that survived. When the band played at a basketball game three days later, it was the only song in their repertoire, and it became a campus favorite symbolizing perseverance in the face of adversity.

Welcome our worthy opponents to your tailgate Kansas-style with bierocks: cabbage-, meat-, and onion-stuffed pastries that are served and enjoyed all over the Sunflower State. They’re the perfect game day hand-held.

Go ’eers!

Bierocks Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients 1 pound lean ground beef

⅓ cup chopped onion

2 cups chopped cabbage

1 teaspoon garlic salt

2 tablespoons onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 ounces ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 8- ounce cans refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

Sauce

½ cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

3 tablespoons horseradish sauce

Preheat oven to 375°. Instructions In large skillet, cook ground beef and onion over medium-high heat until meat is thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain.

Add cabbage, garlic salt, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until cabbage is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Cool 5 minutes. Stir in cheese.

Separate dough into 16 triangles. Press or roll each until slightly larger. Spoon about ¼ cup beef mixture on shortest side of each triangle. Roll up, starting at shortest side of triangle, gently wrapping dough around beef mixture and rolling to opposite point. Pinch edges to seal. Place point-side down on ungreased large cookie sheet.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine mayonnaise or salad dressing and horseradish sauce. Blend well. Serve sauce with sandwiches

Makenna Spangler contributed to this story.

