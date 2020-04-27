Bribe Them with Candy

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. If you’re running out of unique ways to motivate your kids on their weekly school assignments, candy usually works. And science says chocolate makes us happy. The Mountain State has more than a few unique candy stores and does chocolate particularly well. Check out Appalachian Chocolate Co. in Shepherdstown, DeFluri’s Fine Chocolates in Martinsburg, or Holl’s Swiss Chocolates in Vienna.

image courtesy of Appalachian Chocolate Co.

2. Nothing pairs better with a West Virginia history or science assignment quite like a jar of Lisa Dawn’s Coal Candy. Pick a jar or two up from this small business in Princeton today.

3. More history lessons are waiting with just about anything you find at True Treats Historic Candy in Harpers Ferry. This small business celebrates popular candies some with origins dating as far back as Biblical times. Check out its delightful and educational inventory here.

image courtesy of True Treats

4. Pick up a little treat for the adults—a nice bottle of West Virginia wine, cider, or beer —while getting a few sweet treats for the kids at Slight Indulgence in Morgantown. Order here for curbside pickup.

image courtesy of Slight Indulgence

5. Check out the wide variety of tasty goodness at Smith Candy in St. Marys. Your kids will jump through hoops for any of its products. Shop here.

image courtesy of Smith Candy

posted on April 27, 2020