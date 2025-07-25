Breathe In, Breathe Out

Check out these BOM25 Yoga Studios to find your zen.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Take out your frustrations on the mat at these Best of Morgantown 2025 Best Yoga Studios that won’t stretch the bank or your limits. There’s nothing a downward dog can’t fix!

No. 5

Courtesy of Zen From Within

From yoga therapy to tarot card readings to chats over coffee, Zen From Within makes its customers feel at ease. They offer in-person or teletherapy appointments for one person or a group of up to six. They also have corporate yoga available to help the entire office stay grounded!

No. 4

Courtesy of Kindred Spirits Yoga + Wellness

Enjoy class seven days a week at Kindred Spirits Yoga + Wellness. With classes for every skill level, Kindred Spirits + Wellness has options for yogis new and old, including Vinyasa, morning, and “slow” flows.

No. 3

Courtesy of & Yoga

& Yoga was established in 2016 by the Metzners, whose own love story began in a yoga studio! With the goal of building community and supporting one another, & Yoga has tons of classes for all ages, such as Yin yoga, hot yoga, restoration classes, and gentle movement.

No. 2

Courtesy of Empower Yoga & Fitness

Become the best version of yourself at Empower Yoga & Fitness barre and yoga studio. Take some of the most unique classes in the area, including hot power Vinyasa, EmPower Down, and Yoga Nidra to strengthen your body and mind.











No. 1

Image courtesy of BlissBlissBliss

At the top of BOM voters’ list for 2025 is BlissBlissBliss, a studio focusing on ancient medicinal practices to help you find your ground. BlissBlissBliss not only has traditional yoga classes, but also massage therapy, nutrition courses, energy work, and training to become a yoga instructor yourself.

